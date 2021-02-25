HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dan Mulvaney, Marcey Casey, Lisa Barrera Odom, Betty Hollis Avery, Jim Yarbrough, Stacey Vasquez Torres and DeAngelia Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY George and Marianne Ruiz, celebrating 43 years of marriage.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 12:16 am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dan Mulvaney, Marcey Casey, Lisa Barrera Odom, Betty Hollis Avery, Jim Yarbrough, Stacey Vasquez Torres and DeAngelia Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY George and Marianne Ruiz, celebrating 43 years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.