TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhis toricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Discovering Mentorship panel, sponsored by Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Big Phil’s Creole & Soul Food, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1136 in Texas City. David Alcorn, Phylicia French, Greg Randall, Reggie Rusk and Train Smith will be the panelists. For information, email kghenry@texascitytx.gov or call 409-904-2091.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will conclude its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. today virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov/educa tion/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propeller clubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
THURSDAY
Landry’s Inc. will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Applicants can apply online at landryscareers.com or by texting Landry’s to 77948 before the fair. Eligible applicants can receive up to two free tickets for a Houston Rockets game this season, too.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “Powerful Women Invest in Themselves” will be the topic. To sign up, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Julie Pickren, District 7 candidate for the Texas State Board of Education, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Friday. Thomas MacEntee will present “The 1950 U.S. Federal Census — Are You Ready?” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
