The city of League City and the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the League City Recreation Room at 450 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To register, visit leaguecity.com/giveblood.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Joan Hunter will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Chile Peppers from A to Z” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Gene Speller will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a pet adoption special for Valentine’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs and cats will be available for $14 each. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Elks Lodge No. 126 will be selling barbecue dinners from 11 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 per plate. To place an order or get information, call 409-789-5792.
The Pirates & Mermaids Mardi Gras parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Crystal Beach. The parade will begin at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87 and end at Gregory Park, 2292 state Highway 87. For information, call the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at 409-684-5940.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present its “A Krewe Affair” virtual party featuring an evening of music and fun with DJ Def Jam Blaster from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. To participate, visit https://galveston.rallyup.com/iif. Raffle tickets also are available for $10 each. For information, call 281-455-7866.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will administer ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday via drive-by from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. The church also will have its Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. COVID protocols will be in place; ashes also will be distributed at this service. For information, call 409-935-3559 or 713-417-1921.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners also will be available during the same timeframe Fridays through March 26. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a symposium on COVID and African Americans and the need for the vaccine from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Amanda and Louis Gilbert will lead the presentation. Open to public. COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call 409-935-1100 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
UPCOMING
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Joe Faggard Community Center at 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
