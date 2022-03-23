TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. today and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Rev. Mike Brady and Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
UPCOMING
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To register, visit womeninindustry conference.com.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more), and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Author, banker and educator Monica Eaton, of Texas First Bank, will be the guest speaker. To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 31 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (members only); noon to 5:45 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will do ceramic mug painting with Clay Cup Studios. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The International Oleander Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, email international. oleander@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale, of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 per person by Thursday and $25 the day of. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip Saturday to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Irises for the Gulf Coast” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Rainwater Harvesting” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Rosenberg Library will host its Rosenberg Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/rosenberg-day-festival or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 144.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrr museum.org.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Galveston ISD Education Foundation will present its inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Night event at 6 p.m. March 30 in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonedfoundation.org.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships April 1 through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidc harris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 2 at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. April 2 at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.