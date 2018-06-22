The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Dan Kidd, executive director of the Shalom Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will have a workshop at 2 p.m. today at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Members of the Johnson Space Center Amateur Radio Club and the Clear Lake Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Club from 1 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gilruth Center Sport Park in Houston. For information, email w5rrr@w5rrr.org, visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio, or call 281-483-5227.
Author Mark Lardas will be signing copies of his book “The Cruiser Houston” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
O’Connell College Preparatory School will have its second annual Red, White & Blue BBQ fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call 409-765-5534.
Tickets for the annual Senior Share “Celebrate America” event, which is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, will be available at 1 p.m. Sunday at Grand Prize BBQ at 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Tickets are required for entry. First come, first served. Only one ticket per person will be provided while supplies last. For information, visit www.grandprizebarbeque.com/charities.html.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will have its inaugural Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library where there will be a celebration after the parade until noon. All ages welcome to participate. To sign up to participate, call 409-789-6351.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. July 4. The parade starts on 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. To sign up to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
