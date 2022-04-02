TODAY
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
A Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present the Wild Things Zoofari — Galveston Reads Animal Show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Galveston Lion’s Club will have its annual oyster roast today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. There also will be a raffle for cash prizes and music. For information, call Terri O’Connell, 281-433-6330.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. today at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. Monday. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 and April 20 at both locations in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through May 9 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Lindsay Price, a tug boat captain, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email con nie@casagalveston.org.
Galveston Ornithological Society’s Jim Stevenson will present photographs of Galveston’s spring waterbirds at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and land birds at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody Gardens Visitor’s Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information, email galvestoncountyaudu bongroup@gmail.com.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssupport@rossinsuranceplans.com.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Chase Untermeyer will present “Are These the Worst of Times?” To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. Friday at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/ springmigration.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 9 at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Booth space is available. To sign up or get more information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.