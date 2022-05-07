TODAY
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon today at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District will have a community health fair from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visit gchd.org.
The “Here Comes the Surf” free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Children will be able to learn about rip tides, junior lifeguarding, sea creatures, beach ecology, personal fitness and more. For information, call Monica Johnson, 281-740-2209.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft event at 1 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Participants will get to make flower wreaths using cupcake holders. For information, call 409-986-7814.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book. curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 832-247-6915.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday; and Mondays June 13 through June 27 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The superintendents of the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Committee of the Whole Workshop of the Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room M-202 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Movie Night at the Cathedral will begin at 8 p.m. May 14 in the 1929 Vaudeville Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. in Galveston. The 1952 King Vidor film “Ruby Gentry” will be shown. Admission is $15. For information, call 409-750-2427.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. May 15 at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.