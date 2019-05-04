The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its free East End Feather Finders Big Sit Team as part of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Great Texas Birding Classic from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort San Jacinto Historical Point at Boddeker Drive and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Rain date is Sunday. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 206, in Texas City. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org/vli or call 713-759-1133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Succulent Propagation” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Modern Succulents with Tillandsias” workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (this course is $30 per person and seating is limited) at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Alpha Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority will have its 31st annual Pre-Mother’s Day Scholarship Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Faith Foreman-Hays will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 per person and $12.50 for ages 12 and younger. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
The ladies of the Order of the Easter Star Ramona Chapter No. 25 will have its Mother’s Day celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Selena’s Blue Room at 3301 Ball St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For tickets and information, call Krischele De La Cerda at 409-256-5677.
The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will have its Freedom Fund Scholarship Luncheon at noon Saturday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Adrienne Bell will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased from any member. For information, call Mary Patrick at 409-771-1091.
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help. For information, call 409-443-5451.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at noon Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-692-1081 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion/Maco Stewart Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil with all the trimmings from 2 p.m. until Saturday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be available. BYOB. For information, call 409-443-5705.
Let’s Dance will have its “Down by the Bay” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
