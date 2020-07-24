The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays; and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is available online at jw.org. Topics and new content will be presented each week through Aug. 29. For information, visit the site.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its third annual Back-To-School supply drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Road, in La Marque. Free school supplies will be given away via curbside pickup. For information, call 409-354-1696, 832-372-0729 or 409-770-3831.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have a meeting via video and telephone at noon Tuesday. To join Zoom meeting, use meeting ID: 850-5461-1611, Password: 981989; and to join via phone, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will accept registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artist boat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be Monday through July 31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays Monday through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host its meetings virtually each month. For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBa yAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
UPCOMING
The community is invited to attend a free drive-in movie event at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the parking lot near Sears of Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. Space is limited. No restrooms will be available. Must remain in vehicle at all times. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4; and 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
SCI Café will have a virtual discussion on “Don’t Delay Seeking Care” from noon to 1 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. Drs. Syed Gilani and Dipsu Patel will lead the discussion. To sign up, email Krista Bohn, krbohn@utmb.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will celebrate 100 years of the Galveston Island Beach Revue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at www.galvestonhistory.org or www.beachrevue.com, as well as on the foundation’s Facebook page. For information, contact Will Wright, will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or 409-765-3424.
