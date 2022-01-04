City meetings Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Wednesday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Thursday5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Jan. 115 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Jan. 126 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murderPort of Galveston employee resigns, reportedly under police investigationPolice called to Dickinson manager's home; council to consider suspensionCharge dropped against woman accused of dragging repo man in La MarqueFriendswood police officer dies from 'COVID-related illness'Legion of men o' war washes up on Galveston beachesLongtime Galveston banker, college regent Carroll Sunseri dies at 83La Marque head-on crash victim identifiedLa Marque mayor challenges allegations of misconductSpread of omicron variant strains staffing throughout Galveston County CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (131) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (97) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (81) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46)
