HAPPY BIRTHDAY Yolanda Kay Davis, Kari Howard, Pearl Henderson, Robyn Williams, Andrea Cherie Young, Linda Williams, Terry Alstott, Gregory McCardell, Kimberly Bacon, Andrea Young, Da’Von Freeman, Anisha Burnside Busby, Michelle Woodworth, Yvonne Ellis, Deborah Barrera Martorell, Andrew B. Earles Sr. and Carmen Sims.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dickinson administrator booked into jail on injury to a child charges
- Question of the Week: Do you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott that no large-scale shutdowns are necessary despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state?
- Long-vacant Texas City hotel gets major makeover, Fertitta defends support of Trump, MOD Pizza on pre-heat
- League City mayor moved into intensive care with COVID
- Man charged after woman is held at knifepoint
- Former supporter calls for Dickinson administrator's ouster after arrest
- Man imprisoned in infamous Texas City kidnapping dies
- League City mayor hospitalized with COVID-19
- No more COVID shutdowns, Abbott tells Texas
- Police investigating drive-by shooting near Galveston College
Collections
- In Focus: Friendswood vs Ball High School Football
- In Focus: Texans 27, Patriots 20
- In Focus: Houston 56, South Florida 21
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Dickinson High School Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School Football
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School Football
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- In focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee Football
Commented
- Election fraud letter used some fuzzy logic (98)
- Guest editorial: The Wall Street Journal on Trump claims about Dominion Voting machines (92)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)
- Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (70)
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)
- Die-hard Trump supporters are undermining the country (52)
- Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes (47)
- President Trump's leadership has been overwhelming (47)
- Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (46)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.