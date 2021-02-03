Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/pro grams, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Don Pollack and Sandra Tetley will be the guest speakers. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828 or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casa galveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will offer free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
