HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dian Mata, Louise Mathews Hollis, Janice Matthews, Wade Schutz, Tommie Moguel, Ashley Elliott, Mykeishia Johnson, Charlotte Pines, LaTosha Holmes, Rochelle Hatcher, Sharrell Clay, Cleo Etienne, Hailey Kiamar, Omesa Haynes and Lynn Arena.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Player's mother donates $1 million to improve Galveston ball field
- Texas City businessman shot at Kimble County ranch; son arrested
- Documents point to witness in Texas City businessman's death
- Coast Guard tows disabled Galveston sighting-seeing boat
- Man shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killing
- High wind downs power lines, sets famous boat adrift in Galveston
- Popular Houston bistro plans Galveston eatery; La Brisa ups its game in League City
- Yoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake Shores
- University of Texas Medical Branch researcher named Citizen of the Year
- Two men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identified
Collections
- Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrifice
- Citizen of the Year 2022
- Island summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach Revue
- Local LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victims
- Insects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest Pyramid
- In Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1
- Statue of League City’s namesake dedicated
- La Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festival
- Pier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-off
- In Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2
Commented
- Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99)
- Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (93)
- Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86)
- Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84)
- Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73)
- When is enough, enough? (63)
- Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58)
- Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56)
- You can correct all this by voting in November (56)
- I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.