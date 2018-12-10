The College of the Mainland Math Pathways program received distinguished recognition at a recent statewide conference. Pictured are math instructors and COM Leadership Team members: Tami Allison, Alan Bigos, David Burks, Sandra Coleman, Tom English, Jim Griffiths, Charles Jackson, Leslie Richardson, Carol Switoyus, COM President Warren Nichols, James Templer, vice president of instruction, Clen Burton, vice president of fiscal affairs, Vicki Stanfield, vice president of student services, Steven Sewell, dean of academic programs, and Ron LeVick, chief information officer.