HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beatrice Hill, Jackie Hinton, M. Laurin Paysse Couchman, Clifton Lee Jones Jr., R’Moni Washington, Mesha Anucha, Larry Jones, Diane Millican, Matt Parson, Corey Bloom, Jamie Brown and Patience Shaw.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Dorothy Groves.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Eddie and Jacque Vasquez, celebrating 51 years; and Derek and Meagan Clark, celebrating one year of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.