HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shelina Martin, Pat Austin, Marcella Gallow, Robert Dahl, Jaylah Degrassa Lee, Conchita Pleasant, Kevin Batiste Jr., Graylin Beals, Saundra Edwards, Leon Moore, Timothy Day, James E. Williams Jr., Roshanda Courville, Dominique Corpus, Kevin Carney, Olivia Rodriguez and Torin Collins.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY The Rev. E. R. and Bridgette Johnson, celebrating 33 years; and Sammie Sr. and Patsy Cash McKinney, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.