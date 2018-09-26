HAPPY BIRTHDAY Odessa Phillips, Sheryl Thompson, Melissa Byrket, Angel Arroyo, Renee Kellner Rothberg, Bedrie Browning, Mary C. Thompson, Walter Anthony Boulet Jr., Pierre Boyer, Yolanda Allen, Keisha Earls, Andrea Florence, Larry Holmes, Edwin Rivas, Karan Shinette, Sonya and Tonya Fields and Tonya Petteway.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Clemente and Sammye Garcia, celebrating 48 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.