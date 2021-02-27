The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its late registration and tryouts today at Buccaneer Field at 81st Street and Terminal Drive in Galveston. Tryouts for ages 9-10 (9 a.m.); 11-12 (10 a.m.); 7-8 (11:30 a.m.); and 13-14 (1 p.m.); and no tryouts, just registration for T-Ball (ages 5-6) will be from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call Geri Gillard, 409-771-1853 or 409-744-4668.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Christine Hopkins and Heidi Lutz will be the guest speakers; and Marie Robb also will give an update on District 6. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its Galveston Sea Turtle Saturday virtual event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today via Zoom. Must RSVP. A $20 donation per person is asked. To RSVP, visit GalvestonNature Tourism.org.
The Postoffice District, a committee of The Downtown Partnership will have a sale and food drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in downtown Galveston. There will be live music as well. Attendees also are encouraged to take nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, email trey@downtowngalveston.org.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will celebrate Black History Month with live music by Mickey Hobbs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members or $10 for regular admission. Galveston Independent School District students also will share their Black History Month projects. For tickets and information, visit galvestonrr museum.org.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The show has been rescheduled from last week. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Sunday. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
MONDAY
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will be giving away kid-friendly, age-appropriate Bibles during a drive-through event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. For ages PK through 18. Monday is the deadline to sign up. To register, send name, age and contact number to presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blake’s Bistro at the San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Republican Party Chairman Allen West will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094. To RSVP, call Marilyn Harris, 713-256-4767.
FRIDAY
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon March 6 at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Herbs for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Nancy Langston-Noh will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
