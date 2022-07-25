City Meetings Jul 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City MeetingsTUESDAY6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.THURSDAY5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Aug. 17 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.Aug. 26:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.Aug. 33:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.Aug. 89:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.Aug. 97 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. 