The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its annual teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 894-6272-4148 with passcode: 528414, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk through Friday; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday; and noon till dusk Sunday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot in front of Ball High School on 41st Street between Avenues O and N1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit gisd.org or call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
”Ritual Sequence” by Mark Clark will be on view through Wednesday at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There will be an artist talk and reception from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
UPCOMING
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Upward Hope Academy will offer safe trick or treating for families and their children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its Fright Fest haunted house from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday backstage at the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar Ave. in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call Amy Thornton, 281-482-3413, Ext. 115.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Thursday, visit www.boodash.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Kokedama” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The hands-on workshop will be taught by Master Gardener Kat Tondre. Space is limited to first 15 registrants. Must preregister; $20 per person. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
First Baptist Church will have its “Rootin’ Tootin’ Fall Festival Round Up” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free “Chuckwagon” hot dogs, s’mores, a cakewalk, face painting, Trunk-n-Treat and more. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will have Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Youth and Parent Advisory Committee of Nia Cultural Center will present the Disney movie “Safety” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Johnson Park, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, call Makia Golliday, 409-599-8396.
The Col. H. B. Moore Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Halloween party from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be a costume contest and DJ Dave will provide the music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Madonna Hall & Pavilion at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is free. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Texas City Lion’s Club will be collecting used eyeglasses to recycle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Glasses also can be dropped off during normal store hours at TSO, 2702 Palmer Highway, or Texas City Eye Consultants, 2506 25th Ave. N. For information, email Barbara White, mrsstingaree@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition Nov. 4 through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon Nov. 5 through noon Nov. 6 virtually. Online browsing begins Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
