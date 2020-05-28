Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.