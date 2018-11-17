The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association, and the Bayou Vista Fire and Police departments will offer the Stop the Bleed event from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the MUD Building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/RQxxgkzObqkbKLHH2. For information, call Linda Venzke at 409-682-4384.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The annual Beat the Heat Motorsports Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Entry fee for racers is $15. For information, contact Lt. Tommy Hansen at tommy.hansen@co.galveston.tx.us or 409-682-0487.
The Santa Fe School Alumni group will have its annual reunion reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe School Museum at 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All alumni are invited. Light refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call 409-925-5285.
The Galveston County Health District will have its Healthy Eating, Active Living launch event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 9850-A Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The free event will include giveaways, Zumba, Mommy & Me exercises, face painting, massages, karate demonstrations, tours, and food trucks. For information, visit www.gchd.org or call 409-938-7221.
Award-winning watercolorist, Jackie Liddell, will teach how to create paintings with line techniques at a workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. Take your own watercolor supplies or acrylics. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The 52nd annual Heritage Gardener Christmas Homes Tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at five homes in Friendswood. A holiday bazaar, including vendors and a bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Marie Workman Garden Center at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $12 in advance or $15 the day of. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org or visit their Facebook page.
Author Jo Adams McAuley will be signing copies of her book “Winds of Change” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Author Molly Idle will visit Rosenberg Library at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Idle, a Caldecott award-winning author and illustrator, will get up close and personal with families with a live drawing presentation. She also will autograph books, which will be available for sale, afterward. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Brushes by the Beach Plein Air event, supporting Artist Boat, will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, email georgedlee@sbcglobal.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
”Noises Off,” by Michael Flynn can be seen at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the College of the Mainland Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For tickets, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.