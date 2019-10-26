Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will take a field trip to Brazos Bend State Park Saturday. The group will meet up at 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens. The van will leave at 8 a.m. To sign up, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Butterflies and Native Plants” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Food Bank will its haunted warehouse Halloween event from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org or call Julie Morreale, 409-945-4232.
The city of Texas City will have its Touch-a-Truck family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Children will be able to climb on, explore, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org or call 409-948-3111.
There will be an interest meeting sponsored by the Juneteenth Development group for young ladies ages 17-22 at 11 a.m. Saturday in the conference room of the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Santa Fe Gold Star Post No. 5400 will have its annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There will be a barbecue cook-off, vendors, games, old vehicle displays, games, and more. For information, call 409-925-2525, or Kenneth Johnson, 409-739-1880.
The ninth annual Saengerfest Mini Monster Bash will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in various areas in downtown Galveston. The free festival will include trick or treating, games, crafts, face painting, treats and a costume contest. For information, contact Cindy Grumbles, cgrum bles@mitchellfamilycorp.com or 409-761-4111.
Author Ervin Mendlovitz will be signing copies of his books “GalveStorm 1900: A Story of Twin Flames” and “The Voices of the Descendants” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Friendswood Historical Society will host its ninth annual Historween Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the old Friendswood Junior High School, 402 Laurel St. (across from the Perry home), in Friendswood. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. Tickets are $20 per person. For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Halloween dance from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Costumes are encouraged. DJ Steve Cavazos will play a variety of music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
