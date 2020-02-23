Today
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Poets Roundtable’s Mardi Gras Poetry reading event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Open mic. Original poetry in all forms are welcome. Admission is free. For information, call John Gorman, 409-539-0847.
UPCOMING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 13 and April 15 (tax deadline) at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet at noon Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will conclude its Seaside Chats from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. “What’s New in the Blue” will be the topic. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Central High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion planning meeting and social at 1 p.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming 6-12 grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming 1-5 grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_ islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Dickinson High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion April 25 and April 26. Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 15. For information, email Karen Beuchaw, kbeuchaw@comcast.net.
The Ball High School Class of 1985 will celebrate its 35-year reunion aboard the Carnival Dream May 7 through May 11. To sign up for a payment plan, email Frank Davis, anchorsaway cruises@yahoo.com, or call 832-483-6368.
