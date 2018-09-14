The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be today and Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legion Riders will have a French dip sandwich dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a Tejano Night dance from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
The Galveston Art League will offer a painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Doug Hiser will present “Acrylic Bird Paintings.” Registration is $60. For what items are needed and to RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Fall Bulbs” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its “Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Salt Grass Potters will have its annual sale and exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dickinson Railroad Museum at 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-4367.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
Texas Surf Co. and the Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will present “Kissed by God” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing Co. at 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is $10 per person. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call Jeff Seinsheimer at 409-771-9522.
