Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by the Juneteenth Committee of La Marque will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walter Feigle Park at 1009 Bayou Road in La Marque. The event will include food, drinks, music, a concert, spoken word, line dancing, and more. For information, call 409-655-9261 or 409-457-2708.
There will be a care package drive and motorcycle fun run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248, 901 Main St., in La Marque. Proceeds will be for the sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. For information, call Lupe Ochoa, 409-256-8878, Nick Arevlao, 409-996-5415, Leslie Smith, 409-392-8488, or Lupe Rushing, 409-256-3910.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
