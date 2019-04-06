Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The 24th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com.
Children’s Oasis Foundation will have its third annual Autism Walk, Run & Celebration event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For registration fees and information, visit https://childrensoa sisfoundation.org/au tism-walk-2 or call Marta Brain at 512-462-3440.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Successful Container Gardening” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and “Gardening for Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish cook-off at noon Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Nick Arevalo at 409-996-5415.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion/Maco Stewart Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil with all the trimmings from 2 p.m. until Saturday; and May 4 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be available. BYOB. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “My Fair Lady” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
