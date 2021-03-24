Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston recently packed 104 backpacks at Health Matters Chiropractic Clinic. A Rotary District Grant provided funding for 50 of the backpacks donated to Galveston’s Ronald McDonald House. The additional 54 were donated by the Moody Education Foundation and donated to Shriner’s Hospital, the Resource Center and Upward Hope Academy. All backpacks contained school supplies, activity books and snacks.