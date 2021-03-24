Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seeding galveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston community forum on dementia will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday virtually at http://bit.ly/GALVESTONALZFORUM. For information, contact Terri Miller, tmiller@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchor point.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mg seminars.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday (special preview); and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army Family Store at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Clothes, furniture, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-1691.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulf coast.org.
There will be a parade honoring Super Bowl LV champion and Ball High School graduate, Mike Evans, at 6 p.m. Friday beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 28th Street and seawall. The public is invited to celebrate. For information, call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Katherine Schober will present “Help! I Don’t Speak the Language.” For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” Saturday at www.jw.org. For exact times and information, visti www.jw.org.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) Sunday at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday in Asbury Hall of the church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldeersgatemethodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) Sunday at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
UPCOMING
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldeersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 1 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. April 2 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Holy Saturday, The Great Vigil of Easter service at 7 p.m. April 3 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) April 4 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldeersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
