TODAY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress?” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in Room 116 at College of the Mainland, 411 W. Main St. in League City. Sujan Shah will be the keynote speaker. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To register and get more information, visit league citychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk through Friday; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday; and noon till dusk Sunday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit naptaonline.org/events/isc.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Upward Hope Academy will offer safe trick or treating for families and their children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its Fright Fest haunted house from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday backstage at the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar Ave. in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call Amy Thornton, 281-482-3413, Ext. 115.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Kokedama” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The hands-on workshop will be taught by Master Gardener Kat Tondre. Space is limited to first 15 registrants. Must preregister; $20 per person. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Congressman Randy Weber and District Clerk John Kinard will have its Passport Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County North Annex Building, 174 Calder Road in League City. Attendees will get information on passport fees and services. For information, call 281-316-8729 or 281-316-0231.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its 19th annual Let Her Alone Revival at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tess Beafneaux, Sheryl Neal, Pamela Williams Edwards, Temeka Mathews and Bridgett Pierre-Ned will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
First Baptist Church will have its “Rootin’ Tootin’ Fall Festival Round Up” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free “Chuckwagon” hot dogs, s’mores, a cakewalk, face painting, Trunk-n-Treat and more. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will have Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Youth and Parent Advisory Committee of Nia Cultural Center will present the Disney movie “Safety” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Johnson Park, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, call Makia Golliday, 409-599-8396.
The Col. H. B. Moore Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Halloween party from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be a costume contest and DJ Dave will provide the music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Madonna Hall & Pavilion at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is free. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Bryan Museum will host a free trunk or treat event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston (enter on Avenue M at 21st Street). There will be over 20 decorated cars on museum grounds as well. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3316.
The Texas City Lion’s Club will be collecting used eyeglasses to recycle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Glasses also can be dropped off during normal store hours at TSO, 2702 Palmer Highway, or Texas City Eye Consultants, 2506 25th Ave. N. For information, email Barbara White, mrsstingaree@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Just mention the high school and 15 percent of proceeds will go toward the class. For online ordering, use code GR197542L. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
Texas City Independent School District is asking community members to participate in its long-range facility planning needs survey through 5 p.m. Monday. Responses are anonymous. For information, visit tcisd.org/news for the link.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
Galveston College will present a virtual lecture “19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case” by Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 894-4873-8570 with the password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District will host a community meeting for long-range facility planning and program needs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org/news.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon Nov. 5 through noon Nov. 6 virtually. Online browsing begins Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The Bay Area Chorus and Habitat for Humanity will have its Bay Area 30th anniversary Habitat for Humanity benefit dinner and “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For tickets, visit bahfh.org/gala. For information, visit bayareachorus.org.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Nov. 11 at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clearcreekeducation foundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
