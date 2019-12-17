HAPPY BIRTHDAY Christina N. Johnson, Jerome Lawrence, Melvin Dantzler, Caroline Bishop, Paul Courville Morgan, Kathy August, Tyson Johns, Melanie Coleman-Horton, Tommy Napuli, Janie Esparza and Shirley Van Lowe.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Chrishon Carraway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.