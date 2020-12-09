Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.face book.com/galveston rotary.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its mid-week Advent services at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin pork lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $10 is asked. Preorders will be taken through Tuesday; delivery will be available. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting at 6 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate the Holiday of Lights during Hanukkah at various times with different events Thursday through Dec. 17 via Zoom. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-468-1839 or 832-725-5028.
Food Drive Thursdays will take place each Thursday through Dec. 31 at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event through Friday. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalves ton.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Galveston Art League is featuring a special small-art holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a watch party of the Army versus Navy game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Food and drink specials also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
