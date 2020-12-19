The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Santa’s Kingdom Bike and Toy Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 13109 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to make a monetary donation and/or get more information, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
We R.O.C.K will have a toy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-6610.
Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft for children at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Jumping Christmas Elves.” Packets are available in the bin on the library’s porch. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson First United Methodist Church will present its live nativity drive-through featuring live music and live actors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today (rain date is Sunday) at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Free cookies also will be served. For information, visit dickinsonfirst.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Choir of Man: Direct From London” as a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday via SHOWTIX4U. Tickets are $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream. For information, visit www.thegrand.com.
The Galveston College Theatre department will present “Just in the Nick of Time: A Detective Red Mistletoe Mystery” by Linda Daugherty at 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday virtually. To receive the free link to the radio audio drama, contact Director Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For hours and information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s choir will present “Gifts of Christmas” by Sandra Woodlock at 6 p.m. Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place through Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID and apple card. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
Food Drive Thursdays will take place each Thursday through Dec. 31 at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moody gardens.com/ holiday_season.
