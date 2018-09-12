The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-948-2969.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. Visit www.texascitygarden club.org or call 409-948-8497.
The Houston Machine Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Webster Recreation Center, 311 Pennsylvania, in Webster. The group is for machine knitting enthusiasts who share experience, inspiration and knowledge of machine knitting. Nonmembers are welcome. Visit www.houstonmk.com, or call 713-498-6313 or 281-337-2476.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Ballroom, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. A social will begin at 10 a.m. For information, visit www.leaguecitygardenclub.org.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at the Dickinson Independent School District’s Educational Support Center, 2218 FM 517 E., in Dickinson until further notice. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. today in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. There will be a political forum with questions for candidates at this meeting. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6:30 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Reta Warren, 281-337-5482, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Webelos) will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
The Galveston County Chapter Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. The group/meeting is open to all Vietnam era veterans. Call Jim Rose, 281-991-1467.
