Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its ninth annual Superhero Family Fun Run Saturday at 151 Park Ave. in League City. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The Kids 1K race will start at 7:50 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 8 a.m. To sign up, email jpeterson@icmtx.org or call 281-332-3881.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees should meet in the parking lot of the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. No RSVP required. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Bill Merrell will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Dickinson Independent School District will have a free health and safety fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at McAdams Junior High School at 11415 Hughes Road in Dickinson. The fair will feature topics on gun safety, fitness, drug and alcohol abuse, oral health, water and swim safety, bicycle safety, fingerprinting, mental health, pet and animal safety, and safer senior options. For information, call 281-229-6080.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing, only, will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Do-It-Yourself Mini Catapults event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5977.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The NAACP Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 will have its Black History program at 6 p.m. Saturday at Faith United Methodist Church at 2205 Ave. G in Dickinson. For information, visit www.naacpdba.com or email kimjyancy@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
