TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today online via Discord. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@ rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. today. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Sewing Bee team at Hitchcock Public Library is seeking volunteers to help with sewing and piecing lap quilts plus crocheting afghans from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and March 16 at 8005 Barry Ave. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Williams-Borden Neighborhood Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1113 36th St., in Galveston. Residents and property owners from 35th to 39th streets and Avenues M to S are welcome. Council members Sharon Lewis and William Schuster will be the guest speakers. For information, visit wbnagalveston.com or call Mary Branum, 281-433-2945.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8461.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 9, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. March 10 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 22 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
