Tuesday
9 a.m.: Galveston Park Board Tourism Development Advisory Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
1:30 p.m. Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
Wednesday
9 a.m.: East End Lagoon Advisory Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
Thursday
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
Friday
9 a.m.: Galveston Park Board Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 Moody, Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
Nov. 20
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar.
Nov. 21
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board Finance and Operations Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.