Today
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
July 6
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar Road, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
July 7
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
6:30 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
July 8
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
July 12
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
July 13
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.