HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ronisha Ward, Angela Hilton Smith, Rashy Jain, Leo Lauzon, D’Aviant Young, Terry Humphrey, Rosalie Tottenham, Tammy Rougely, Eric Haynes, Jeffery Moore, Gwen Jessel-Lisbony and Sheila Carter.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Richard and Carmen Lopez, celebrating 73 years of marriage.
