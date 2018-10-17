Holiday Arts & Crafts Show
The Catholic Daughters will have its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Myra Goodman at mgood man1947@gmail.com or 409-766-0006.
