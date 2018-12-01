The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo will have its annual WinterFest event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncoun tyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Plants, ceramics, and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Chili Appreciation Society International Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. ($5 with the donation of an unwrapped toy or $25 with no toy donation). Breakfast tacos will be served at 8 a.m. For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Tomatoes from Seeds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Small Trees, Small Yards” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 47th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard at 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
The city of League City will have its 21st annual Holiday in the Park through Sunday at League Park at 512 Second St. in League City. The children’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of Butler’s Courtyard at 122 N. Michigan St. For information, visit www.leaguecityproud.com.
The 45th annual Dickens on The Strand will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and information, visit www.dickensonthestrand.org or call 409-765-7834.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Silhouettes at Dickens event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and its Dickens After Dark event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston County Health District will offer free HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis C testing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Walgreens at 4016 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit gchd.org.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger at 2750 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, visit www.susan pbaker.com.
Author George Douglas Lee will be signing copies of his children’s books from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its Beyond the Baubles ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person. Attire is casual to glitzy. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
