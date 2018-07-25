HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert Kelly, Tori L. Harris, Shanna Bovio, Corey Foster, Melissa Moreno, Herb Foreman, Elston Williams, Eddie Jean Williams, Marie Decker, Carolyn Gehart, Mary Henseler and Veronica Hayes.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Gregory Sr. and Andrea Hopkins, celebrating 26 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.