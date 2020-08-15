HAPPY BIRTHDAY Linda Schultz-Miranda, Joyce Fundling, Kathryn Westerman, Kelly Savage, Randy Barr, Kevin Gasaway, Russell Mullins, Debbie Baird, Katherine Becker, Resa Chambers, Theresa Nicole Brown, Augustine Janner, Janice Lewis, Stephanie Gee-Thomas, LaKeisha Feast, Eboné Bradford, Courtney Alford, Suzanne Crow, Peter Bowman, Kevin Gasaway, Donna Owens, Donald James Sr., Leslie Gerard, Braylon Archie and Kelly Schwab.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kristen Douglas, Lauri Brown, Roderick Murphy, Roshonna Johnson, Vincent Burns, the Rev. Michael Lewis, Sabrina Walker, Linda Ellison-Kie, Antoinett Rivas, Debby Griffith, Mickey Hansen, Horace Anderson Sr., Adrian Staten, Kenetra Paul, Sylvester Lloyd Joe, Lyara Nash and Sylvester Lloyd Joe.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Oscar and Grace Mason, celebrating 67 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kenneth Edwards Sr., Destiny Rios Wilson, Hunter Jones, Marie Pines, Malcolm Norris, Mary Claire Haver, Drake Shinette, Brandon Brown, Shonda Casimere, Karen Barbier, Sherri Linscomb Woodard, Linda Gipson, Margie Marie Evans, Michael Osberry, Robin Cross, Jesse Hoskins, Minerva Alvarado and Jesse Hoskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.