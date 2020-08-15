HAPPY BIRTHDAY Linda Schultz-Miranda, Joyce Fundling, Kathryn Westerman, Kelly Savage, Randy Barr, Kevin Gasaway, Russell Mullins, Debbie Baird, Katherine Becker, Resa Chambers, Theresa Nicole Brown, Augustine Janner, Janice Lewis, Stephanie Gee-Thomas, LaKeisha Feast, Eboné Bradford, Courtney Alford, Suzanne Crow, Peter Bowman, Kevin Gasaway, Donna Owens, Donald James Sr., Leslie Gerard, Braylon Archie and Kelly Schwab.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kristen Douglas, Lauri Brown, Roderick Murphy, Roshonna Johnson, Vincent Burns, the Rev. Michael Lewis, Sabrina Walker, Linda Ellison-Kie, Antoinett Rivas, Debby Griffith, Mickey Hansen, Horace Anderson Sr., Adrian Staten, Kenetra Paul, Sylvester Lloyd Joe, Lyara Nash and Sylvester Lloyd Joe.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Oscar and Grace Mason, celebrating 67 years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kenneth Edwards Sr., Destiny Rios Wilson, Hunter Jones, Marie Pines, Malcolm Norris, Mary Claire Haver, Drake Shinette, Brandon Brown, Shonda Casimere, Karen Barbier, Sherri Linscomb Woodard, Linda Gipson, Margie Marie Evans, Michael Osberry, Robin Cross, Jesse Hoskins, Minerva Alvarado and Jesse Hoskins.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

