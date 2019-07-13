Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color salons will be raising money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6203 Central City Blvd. in Galveston; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31 at both locations. The celebrations will include music, refreshments and door prizes. To book your services, call 409-740-3722 or 281-957-9167.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “The Museum of Innocence,” by Orhan Pamuk will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Sam Collins will be the speaker. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue dinner plate fundraiser from noon till all sold out Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. Plates will be $12 each. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Author Ann Weisgarber will be signing copies of her book “The Glovemaker” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Author Destiny Simon will be signing copies of her book “Auto Education for Bling-Bling Women” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Collectors Gallery (Antiques), 2222 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-2191.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Sarah Grace and The Soul will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday and July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
