On Jan. 22, the Clear Creek Independent School District held its 2019 Science & Engineering Fair Awards Night. Pictured, from left to right, are the grand award winners with Page Rander, board president, Ashley Hoffman, Sufei “Sophie” Gao, Himadri Gunarathna, Kumaran Selva, Taylor Reed Blanchard, Andrew Sampson, Marcus Schlauch, and Laura DuPont, board vice president.