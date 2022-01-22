TODAY
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon today at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryactiontoday.com.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. A free-will offering of $5 to $10 per person is asked. For information, call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the final pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. F. D. Sampson Sr. and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. The installation service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Donnie Johnson Sr. and Zion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. Both services will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will sponsor a March for Life event at 1 p.m. Sunday which will begin at 11100 state Highway 6 and proceed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hitchcock. A rosary and prayer service will be conducted. For information, email kc10393@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Ball High School ROTC will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Picture ID required. To schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0122 or email Mark Knight, markknight@gisd.org.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
There will be a city of Galveston District 1 neighborhood meeting with Councilwoman Sharon Lewis from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday at The Wylbridge reception hall, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Voter registration and Juneteenth activities will be on the agenda. For information, contact Lewis, sharonlewis@galvestontx.gov or 409-739-5976.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 848-8151-8642 with passcode: 944685, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Baptist Ministers Association of Galveston/Galveston County will have its E. L. Gates Citywide Institute nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Duane Brooks, from Tallowood Baptist Church, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to pre-register by calling 409-762-5642 or 409-762-9855. Chester Baldwin will be the guest psalmist. For information, visit bmagalveston.com.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks required; COVID protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Meet Your Candidates mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the M.U.D. Building, 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Attire is casual or western theme. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Jan. 29 at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Jan. 30 and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardigras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will be from noon Feb. 11 through noon Feb. 12 online. Browsing will begin Feb. 4. The store can be found at https://store.galvestonmg.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
