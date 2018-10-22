HAPPY BIRTHDAY Deanna Jewell Barrett, Gerald Michael Sam, Donna Mack, Citha Compton, Teahon Hayes, La Mona Johnson, Letrina Swisher, Kent and Kevin Victoria, Brad Bills, Jim Campbell, Mary K. Barto, Molly Hudson, Kathy Cisneros, Anjelica Garza, Paige Keenan, Dendrick R. Franklin, Pamela Lacey-Taylor, Wally Garcia, Tommie Lee Manning, Craig Gentry Norman and Rob Cabriales.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Leon and LaLon Phillips, celebrating 23 years of marriage.
