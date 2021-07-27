HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tamika Scott, Ray Barnett, Errol Wade, Darrell Jamison, Synora Kendrix, Stephanie Young, Marissa Barnett, Jeremiah Lewis, Nydia Smith, Vicky Christie, Byron Peña, Marcus Gonzales, Mary McConnell, Patti Watson Harris, Haylee Blanchard, Colleen and Shawn Buckley, Dennashi Ball, Gilbert Robinson, Alinah Jackson, Tristan Cabriales and Kay Stenzel.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Doug and Mary Lee Guthier, celebrating 47 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY H. L. and Ethel Walker, celebrating 37 years of marriage.
