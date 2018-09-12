The Nick Gary Foundation will have its third annual Skills and Athletic Challenge Sept. 29 at Carver Park in Texas City. The fundraiser will include fitness activities, nutrition awareness, music, and barbecue. For information, visit www.thenickgary foundation.com or call 409-939-4557.
