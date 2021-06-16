TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute fresh produce and food boxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page or call 409-763-8521.
Clear Creek ISD will be accepting registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston County Health District will host a free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 9850-A Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Pfizer vaccines also will be available from ages 12 and older. For information, call 409-938-2330.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Juneteenth Galveston Gathering Community will have its annual memorial service at 7 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-229-8655.
THURSDAY
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. We Deya, and the Jahrel Pickens Band will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdaf est.com or 832-488-0407.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalves ton.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
UPCOMING
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. An Elvis tribute will be featured. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henryactiontoday.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenthlegacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
