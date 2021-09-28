TODAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Allen’s Kitchen and Grill, 3701 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-1558.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet during its regular teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 878-0248-3255 with passcode: 359180, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Ghostly Tales of Galveston at 7 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Author Kathleen Maca will make a special presentation. For ages 7 and older. Preregistration is required; space is limited for children only. To sign up, visit rosenberg- library.evanced.info.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. today via Zoom. “Who Killed These Girls?: The Unsolved Murders that Rocked a Texas Town” by Beverly Lowry will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
UPCOMING
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Friday and Saturday in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Jersey Mikes Subs, 6608 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Saturday starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will teach the class. Limited to 32 registrants. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its third annual DaVinci Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For tickets, visit galvestoncm.org.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call 409-762-9676.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Blessings of the Animals event at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Live music, free snow cones and games for children will be available. Donations of pet food will be accepted. All pets should be on a leash or in a crate. For information, call 409-765-6317.
The city of Galveston will celebrate its 37th annual National Night Out Oct. 5. To sign up to host a block party in your neighborhood, visit galvestontx.gov/national nightout.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmygalveston county.org.
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessings of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Boy Scout Pack No. 124 will assist in the festivities. Donations of food, blankets and towels for pets also are asked. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit bayareaturningpoint.org or call 281-338-7600.
